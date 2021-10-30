Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.86%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $21.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.57. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.42.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

