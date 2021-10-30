Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Molina Healthcare worth $108,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $295.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $183.03 and a one year high of $304.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.14 and a 200-day moving average of $262.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.08.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

