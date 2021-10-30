Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $397.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $397.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.08.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $295.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $183.03 and a 52-week high of $304.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

