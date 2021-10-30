Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.250-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.25 EPS.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.72. 392,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,237. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $183.03 and a 12-month high of $304.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.70.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.08.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

