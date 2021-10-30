Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will report sales of $114.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.56 million to $114.50 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $95.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $446.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.41 million to $447.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $532.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $552.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:MNTV traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,671,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,940. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51.

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,841 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $3,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

