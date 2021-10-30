Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.77. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 112.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

