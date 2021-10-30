Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $551.50.

MPWR stock opened at $525.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.08, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $296.21 and a 52-week high of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $676,742.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,069,351.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

