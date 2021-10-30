Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in October

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAUTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.