Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC decreased its position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 1.6% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 101,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 55.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAAC opened at $9.35 on Friday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.