Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $414.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $402.50.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $404.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $259.45 and a 1 year high of $407.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.