Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.150-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Moody’s also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.15-12.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $402.50.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.15. 774,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,182. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $259.45 and a 52 week high of $407.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.