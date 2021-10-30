Morgan Stanley Boosts IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $144.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.00.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a one year low of $79.67 and a one year high of $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.