Morgan Stanley Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $66.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.59.

NYSE:QSR opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

