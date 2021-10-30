Morgan Stanley Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $276.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $276.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $299.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.19. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

