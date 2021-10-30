Morgan Stanley Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $377.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $368.00 to $377.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.82.

NYSE LH opened at $287.02 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $192.79 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

