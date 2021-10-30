Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNSTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

