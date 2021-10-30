Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

