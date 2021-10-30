Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VCISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

VCISY stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. Vinci has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

