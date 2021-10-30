Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of MNARF stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The firm owns a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. Its primary objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions to unit holders on a tax-efficient basis; to enhance the value of the real estate investment trusts (REIT) assets and maximize long-term value of the units through active asset and property management and to expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per unit primarily through acquisitions and property improvements of its properties through targeted and strategically deployed capital expenditures.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.