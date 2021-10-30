MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Reaches $0.0196 on Major Exchanges

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1,815.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 69,988,080 coins and its circulating supply is 54,306,922 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

