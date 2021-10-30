mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $13.08 million and $2.27 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048898 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00247772 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012307 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00097473 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004452 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

