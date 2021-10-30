mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $13.08 million and $2.27 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00247772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00097473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars.

