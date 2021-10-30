M&T Bank Corp Acquires 713 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

