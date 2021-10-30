M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,100,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after acquiring an additional 224,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 905,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,181,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $261.50 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $289.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

