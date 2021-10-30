M&T Bank Corp Purchases 287 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $161.27 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average of $172.92.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $7,395,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $243,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,403.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,376,282 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

