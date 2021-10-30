MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €183.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €212.07 ($249.50).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX opened at €192.35 ($226.29) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €196.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €203.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.