Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 1st

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of MUSA opened at $162.95 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $119.36 and a 1-year high of $179.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average of $146.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

