Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mustang Bio worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mustang Bio by 25.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 2.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 497.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

MBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.