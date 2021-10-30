MyNeighborAlice Price Tops $13.94 (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $320.55 million and $259.29 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.94 or 0.00022635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00049047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00247916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00098385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

