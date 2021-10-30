MyWish (WISH) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $4,194.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.68 or 0.00234181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00096005 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 185.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

WISH is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

