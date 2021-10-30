Naka Bodhi Token Market Cap Hits $968,003.23 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $968,003.23 and approximately $40,090.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

