National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Up 72.9% in October

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,500 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the September 30th total of 286,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE:NGG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.08. 352,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. National Grid has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of National Grid by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 144,207 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,080,000 after purchasing an additional 130,409 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

