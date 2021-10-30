Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 850,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GASNY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cheuvreux downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

