Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 48,516 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,977 shares of company stock worth $77,862,889 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $690.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $607.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $690.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

