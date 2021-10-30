NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. NetScout Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,988. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

