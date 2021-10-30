Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $209,000 Stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of NVE worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVE by 56.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVE by 10.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in NVE in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NVE by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVEC stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Separately, TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

