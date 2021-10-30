Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after buying an additional 13,922,353 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11,477.4% in the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,866,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,273 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,919 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $29,698,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $27,812,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBR stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 141.86%.

PBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

