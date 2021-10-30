Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 53.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RC opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

