Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 74,159 Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,159 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 20.4% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 68,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

