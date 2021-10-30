New BitShares Reaches One Day Volume of $7.07 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, New BitShares has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. New BitShares has a total market cap of $49.93 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00068526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00073742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00098156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,118.77 or 0.99745214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,360.43 or 0.07001617 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00025006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

