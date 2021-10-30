New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Down 58.2% in October

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the September 30th total of 242,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 406,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Concept Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.68 and a quick ratio of 19.68. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2,255.45%.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

