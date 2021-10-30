New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVSA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $483,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVSA opened at $9.76 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

