Newton Coin Project (NCP) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $7,253.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

