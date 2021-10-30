NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.770-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.33. 7,792,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,903. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

