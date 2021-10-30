Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Announces Earnings Results

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nielsen updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-$1.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,202,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,787. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Nielsen alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.