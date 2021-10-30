Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Nielsen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.700 EPS.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,787. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

