Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Down 55.0% in October

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the September 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NPNYY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 20,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,110. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 15.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

