Noir Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $115,628.29 and $293.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00100376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.61 or 0.00421031 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00050934 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,482,618 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

