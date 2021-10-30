Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.80 ($6.82).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

