Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €6.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €6.50 ($7.65) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.80 ($6.82).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

