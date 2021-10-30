Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Issues Earnings Results

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomura had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.12%.
Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
