Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Issues Earnings Results

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomura had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomura stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nomura were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

